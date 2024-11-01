Alaska GOP Candidate Begich to Newsmax: Hunters Must Rally to Voting Booth

Republican Nick Begich, seeking to unseat Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola in Alaska's only House race, told Newsmax that it's crucial that hunters turn out to vote in this election with so much at stake.

More than 10 million hunters and gun owners reportedly were not registered to vote heading into this election season.

"They need to turn out," Begich told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Tuesday. "At the end of the day, our Second Amendment rights are under attack. We see what the left has been trying to do, not just in the last couple of years, but for decades, trying to erode the rights of everyday, law-abiding American citizens for self-defense and for hunting.

"Here in Alaska, in the last frontier, we strongly believe in our Second Amendment rights, and we know that the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. And it's the sort of thing that shows up on the ballot every year. And if you're a gun owner out there, if you own firearms, you need to make sure that you are registered to vote, and you're exercising that right to vote every opportunity you get."

