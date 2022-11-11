Rep.-Elect D'Esposito to Newsmax: GOP's Nassau Sweep a 'Long Island Wave'

Congressman-elect Anthony D'Esposito is a former New York Police Department officer and detective.

He's also a byproduct of the Nassau County Republican Committee, which D'Esposito proudly touts as one of this nation's most formidable entities.

"There is no better political organization anywhere in this country. ... We deliver [election] wins in places that you normally don't think" would prevail in New York, D'Esposito told Newsmax Friday evening, while appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance" with guest host John Tabacco.

On Tuesday, D'Esposito flipped the District 4 House seat from blue to red, defeating Democrat Laura Gillen. From a national perspective, it had the makings of a significant upset.

But D'Esposito — who notched 70% of the total vote in his previous three state races — always felt comfortable with his ambitious move to a higher rung on the political ladder.

"I was confident throughout the race," said D'Esposito. At first,"everyone told me, 'You're out of your mind.'"

In his doubters' defense, New York's 4th Congressional District had been under Democrat control for a quarter-century; and during the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden topped then-President Donald Trump by 15-plus percentage points in that district.

"As a young cop, I was always taught that even on the coldest of nights, the hottest of days ... you're always driving around in your patrol car with your windows down, so you can hear the noise, listen to the streets," said D'Esposito.

"The people in this district wanted change," added D'Esposito.

A Republican-dominated "red wave" may not have occurred on a national scale. But in his region, "it was legitimately an American Long Island wave," said D'Esposito, alluding to how the GOP candidates swept all four Long Island-based races.

The secret to that success: D'Esposito said the Republican candidates understood that Nassau County residents were "laser focused" on forward-thinking politicians who would prioritize curbing crime, reducing high inflation, keeping the streets and communities safe, and precluding lethal drugs — such as fentanyl — from wreaking havoc in neighborhoods.

"The Democrats have always been on the wrong side" of the above issues, said D'Esposito, "and the people of [Long Island] knew that."

As for D'Esposito's pledge to keep the Nassau County streets and communities safe, he quipped, "When you want to fight crime, who better to elect than a crime-fighter."

