D'Esposito to Newsmax: Nassau County Republicans on 'Right Side of the Issues'

Republican Anthony D'Esposito, a former New York Police Department detective who beat out Democratic challenger Laura Gillen Tuesday night to win the race for New York’s 4th Congressional District on Long Island and flip the seat from blue to red, said Republicans in Nassau County were on "the right side of the issues."

"People wanted to talk about and had concerns about crime, the cost of living, inflation, the economy and our open borders. And unfortunately, the Democrats wanted to focus on things that, although could have been important, they weren't the most important issues facing the people in this county and on Long Island," D'Esposito said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report."

"Quite frankly, many of the Democrats I spoke to over the last few years, especially here in New York, feel like they have lost their party. Moderate Democrats no longer feel like they have a party because it's gone so far to the left, as we've seen across New York City and across New York state with the imposing of cashless bail and all of the things they've done to our criminal justice system."

On Rep. Lee Zeldin's loss to Democrat Kathy Hochul in the gubernatorial race, D'Esposito said Lee's message was clear, but "here in New York Democrats far outnumber Republicans and sometimes it's very hard to get over that speed bump in the five boroughs."

Hochul bested Zeldin 52.8% to 47.2%.

