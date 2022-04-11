Raffensperger to Newsmax: Georgia Probing 1,634 Non-Citizen Voting Attempts

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told Newsmax on Monday that his office is beginning an investigation into why over 1,600 non-citizens have attempted to register to vote in the state.

“We’re now down to 1,634 non-citizens that attempted to register. We do have to do one-on-one calling and contact them to verify, ‘Has their citizen status changed?’ From what we’ve seen, they are non-citizens, and that is a felony in Georgia: one to 10 years in prison, up to $100,000 fine,” Raffensperger said during an appearance on “Spicer & Co.”

“Over 50 of our counties have a non-citizen, at least one, that has attempted to register. So local DAs can prosecute, but also, we’ll send that to the state election board and also the Georgia Bureau of Investigation,” he added.

Raffensperger said that over 80% of the non-citizens have attempted to register since 2016 and that more information will be parsed out after the interview portion of the investigation.

“We think that at the end of the day, once we have these interviews, we’ll find out some third-party group was registering them,” he said.

The secretary also mentioned that the push to only allow citizens to vote in the state is a “bipartisan” issue with substantial support among Democrats.

“What’s interesting ... is 70% of all Democrats believe only Americans should vote, 93% of all Republicans. That’s 80% statewide [who] believe only Americans should vote. This is a bipartisan — it shouldn’t be a partisan issue at all.”

Raffensperger defended himself against a suggestion from host Sean Spicer that he conceded to Democratic lawyer Marc Elias on mail-in ballots for the 2020 election, emphasizing how he helped prevent attempts to throw away signature-matching.

“The secretary of state’s office sent [mail-in ballots] to just active registered voters. The Democrats and the Democratic-leaning counties were going to be sending that down to all registered voters. There’s [a] 300,000 different vote right there,” the secretary said.

“We actually made sure that everyone got an application. If they got it, then they can go ahead and fill it out, and we would signature match that ... indirectly Sean, what we did actually helped Republicans,” he further argued.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch. 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here