Peter Navarro: Biden Worried About Ukrainian Border, Not US Southern Border

Peter Navarro, former director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden has ''screwed-up priorities'' and is more worried about stopping a Russian invasion of Ukraine than the U.S. southern border.

''There's this caravan coming up from the south. Yet another caravan,'' Navarro said on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

''I was part of the solution to the border. I'm proud to say that I was with the White House legal counsel Pat Cipollone when we came up with the idea of using tariffs to threaten Mexico to seal the border,'' Navarro continued. ''And you know what? They damn well did. It worked. There was a policy that worked.''

''We got the Northern Triangle countries to do it as well. It was solved. Biden undid that, and now, I mean look, this is an invasion, and meanwhile, Biden wants to stop an invasion on the Ukrainian border, but he won't do anything on our southern border.''

''Talk about screwed-up priorities,'' he added.

When asked about a nationwide trucker convoy in Canada in protest of vaccine mandates, Navarro commented on his distaste for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while he was serving in the Trump administration.

''I got into a little trouble during the [Trump] administration. I don't know if you remember when I said something about a 'special place in hell for him.' That was a bit of hell for me for a little bit there, but I'm no fan of Justin Trudeau,'' Navarro said. ''I mean, he was not kind in the Trump administration. He was not kind to America. He was a lot about trying to stick us on the NAFTA deal.

''I'm not surprised he's running away from the Canadian truckers,'' he added.

