Sen. Graham to Newsmax: Drone Strike Reveals Al-Qaida, Taliban Working Together

Sen. Lindsey Graham told Newsmax that terrorist leader Ayman al-Zawahri’s suspicious location when he died proves al-Qaida is still working with the Taliban.

During a Thursday appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance," the South Carolina Republican outlined how al-Zawahri’s safe house in Afghanistan could create a substantial national security risk to the United States, which withdrew from the country last year.

Al-Zawahri "was in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, living in a house built by the United States government, owned by the No. 2 guy in the Taliban government. If that doesn’t give you pause for concern, I don’t know what will," Graham stated.

"The idea that the Taliban and al-Qaida are friendly and working together again is absolutely proved positive from this strike," he added.

Graham further criticized statements from the Taliban-controlled Afghan government, claiming they "didn’t know" al-Zawahri was in the country. He described them as "a bunch of liars, thugs and radical Islamists."

"Do you believe they didn’t know the al-Qaida leader was living in a house — built by the United States government, by the way — owned by [Sirajuddin] Haqqani, the No. 2 guy in the Taliban government?" Graham asked. "Of course, they know."

The senator shared his main concern with the two organizations' renewed relationship is that "al-Qaida training camps are popping up all over Afghanistan" in the same fashion as before the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

"When you hear [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas say, 'We have the border secure,' that's about as reliable as when you hear the Taliban say they didn't know al-Zawahri was in Kabul," Graham said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!