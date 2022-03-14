Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Weakness Biden Displays Emboldens Our Enemies

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., declared on Newsmax that the ''weakness'' President Joe Biden ''has conveyed to our enemies has emboldened them."

On Monday's "Stinchfield," the senator emphasized that the weakness exuded by the Biden administration begins at how "disunified" the country is.

"Remember, President Biden laid out his number one goal is to unify and heal this nation. He's done the exact opposite, and that's where American weakness begins," Johnson said.

"We are disunified. And it is the left that continues to divide us. It's not the right. We're happy to let people live their lives and just keep government off our back and let us get on with our business. But the left forces everything on us. They keep pushing and pushing, and they divide us, and that also makes us weak."

Johnson also dismissed the narrative from Biden that the Russian invasion of Ukraine created inflation and tumult in the oil markets.

"The fact of the matter is we had seven-and-a-half percent inflation before [Russian President] Vladimir Putin ever invaded Ukraine," The Wisconsin lawmaker said.

"They canceled [the] Keystone XL pipeline. They're trying to literally bankrupt the fossil fuel industry — they want to deny them the ability to borrow funds, to invest in capital and additional drilling," he continued. "So no, the energy crisis was sparked by Biden's policies."

Johnson suggested that the president "stop leading from behind" on the world stage and provide the weapons Ukraine is requesting.

"Actually provide the type of weaponry — the stingers, the javelins, drones would be helpful. I was always supportive of MiG jets. Give the brave people of Ukraine all the tools they need to defend themselves."

