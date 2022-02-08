Canadian Trucker Spokesman: Liberals Hypocritical on Mandate Protest

Benjamin Dichter, a spokesman for the Canadian trucker protesters, suggested Tuesday that liberals who demonize the anti-mandate protests are hypocritical for doing so.

''Don't you remember when liberals used to love protests and the people rising up and speaking?'' Dichter asked ''Prime News'' host Jenn Pellegrino. ''All of a sudden, that virtue is thrown out the window, and it's directed at them.''

Dichter contributed to the original 2022 protest fundraiser, which reached almost $8 million in donations before it was pulled on Friday by GoFundMe, the host site, amid Canadian police reports of alleged ''violence,'' according to the BBC.

The group then moved to the Christian site GiveSendGo and has raised more than $4.7 million as of Monday, France 24 reported.

''The mood, in general, is great. It's still the same peaceful, loving, friendly protest atmosphere,'' Dichter said. ''That's the mood we went in when we started. Everybody is now ... motivated because they've seen that there has been change as a result of their actions.''

Dichter went to list examples of change the protest has resulted in across the country.

''The leader of the Conservative Party [Erin O'Toole], a fake conservative, essentially was voted out this week,'' Dichter continued. ''Many MPs are trying to reach out and show solidarity with us. A Liberal MP broke ranks with [Canadian President] Justin Trudeau, and we happen to know that there is division within the Liberal Caucus itself.

''So, to all of us on the ground, this is great. We just realized we got to wait it out, and things will change. And they will come to the table.''

