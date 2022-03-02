Jim Jordan to Newsmax: 'Putin Is Using Energy as Leverage' on US, NATO

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday that poor decisions about energy by President Joe Biden have led Russian President Vladimir Putin to use oil and gas as leverage.

"I think Putin is using energy as leverage, and he's gotten that leverage by the bad decisions Joe Biden made on the Keystone [XL] pipeline, on ANWR [Arctic National Wildlife Refuge], or not allowing drilling on federal lands. I mean, just bad energy policy has put us in this situation," Jordan said.

On "Stinchfield," Jordan asserted that under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. became energy-independent — but has since become reliant on foreign oil again.

"We have literally went from an energy-independent country to the spectacle of having the president of the United States, Joe Biden, beg OPEC to increase production," he continued. "That is what has contributed tremendously to this terrible situation that Ukraine and the world now finds ourselves in."

Jordan emphasized that Putin did not start a war under Trump, while he sent troops into Georgia under President Georgia W. Bush, annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine under President Barack Obama and invaded Ukraine under Biden.

"The key takeaway is ... the four years President Trump was in the White House, in the Oval Office as commander in chief, this didn't happen," Jordan said.

"The people around the world ... see the difference between the strength that was projected from the White House when President Trump was there versus, unfortunately, what we see now," he added.

