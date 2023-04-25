Newsmax, Telecom Serbia Sign License Agreement for Southeast Europe

Newsmax Media Inc., a leading U.S. cable news and digital media company, and Telecom Serbia, one of the largest fixed, mobile, internet, and multimedia service companies in Southeastern Europe, have signed an agreement for a multi-year license that will allow Telecom Serbia to broadcast Newsmax content to its customers.

“Newsmax is excited about its partnership with Telecom Serbia, which has become an impressive player in numerous European markets,” Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media Inc., said.

Ruddy added: “Newsmax saw this agreement as both an opportunity to join with a respected leader in multimedia, Telecom Serbia, but also to strengthen America’s ties with the people of Serbia and the Balkans. The United States and Serbia were allies in both World Wars, share a common desire to overcome the destructive legacy of communism in East Europe, and both continue to support democratic societies. We believe that millions of Americans, Serbs, and others will see us as an important source of information that they can trust.”

“Telecom Serbia is proud that Newsmax has chosen us as a trusted partner to broadcast its content and expand its presence in Europe,” said Telecom Serbia CEO Vladimir Lucic. “After Bloomberg and Euronews, Newsmax is now the third such partnership for Telecom Serbia, which seeks to bring accurate and reliable news coverage to Serbia and the region from important Serbian partners like the United States. Telecom Serbia will ensure that news it broadcasts across Southeastern Europe is of the highest-quality and consistent with Newsmax’s brand in the United States.”

About NEWSMAX:

Newsmax Media, Inc. operates Newsmax, one of the nation's leading news outlets. The Newsmax channel is carried on all major cable and satellite systems. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications like Newsmax Magazine. Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse.”

About Telecom Serbia:

Telecom Serbia is a fixed, mobile, internet and multimedia service company headquartered in Belgrade, Serbia, and with an office in Brussels, Belgium. The company operates in Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia & Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.