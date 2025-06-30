Trump Media Launches Newsmax in Global Truth+ Rollout

SARASOTA, Fla. – Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (DJT), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced Monday that the Company has begun beta testing the launch of Truth+ globally.

The global launch of Truth+ TV will include the flagship Newsmax channel available in international markets without the need for a VPN.

Truth+ international will also include most of the platform's current TV streaming channels as well as video on demand content available on apps worldwide.

Truth+ is now available in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, via iOS, Android, and connected TV apps and on the web.

Trump Media's CEO and Chair Devin Nunes said, "We're excited to deepen Trump Media's international footprint and bring a fresh perspective to viewers in Europe, Asia, and beyond.

"We're also thrilled to bring Newsmax to a global audience, who will see a dramatically different style and substance in news delivery. International viewers who want to get the other side of the story will soon have an easy opportunity to do so."

Newsmax CEO and President Chris Ruddy said, "We're excited to partner with Trump Media as part of our growing distribution outside of the U.S. Being on Truth+ will introduce Newsmax to a new audience and will create a significant boost in viewership around the world."

As they are approved, Truth+ apps for iOS, Android, and connected TVs will become available in the relevant app stores around the world.

Newsmax Inc. became a public company in March of this year with a listing on the NYSE (NMAX).

Through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, it operates Newsmax, the fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major cable stations, as well as a major satellite system.

Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine.

Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches 20 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of Trump Media. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including expected potential merger & acquisition activity, the rollout of products and features, the timing and price of any share or convertible note repurchases, our Bitcoin treasury strategy, the future plans, timing and potential success of the streaming services and the launch and success of our financial services and FinTech platform. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "soon," "goal," "intends," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.