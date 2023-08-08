×
Tags: newsmax | nielsen | ratings | cnn

Newsmax Beats CNN Friday in Prime Ratings

the newsmax logo on a smart phone being held in someone hands
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 08 August 2023 01:53 PM EDT

Newsmax did it again — beating CNN's prime-time offerings in key ratings last Friday during the crucial 8-10 p.m. ET time slots.

According to Nielsen ratings, Newsmax netted 709,000 viewers during the 8-9 p.m. hour of "Eric Bolling the Balance," compared to 640,000 for CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" airing at the same time.

In the overall 8-10 p.m. slot, 610,000 viewers tuned into Newsmax, compared to 582,000 viewers for CNN.

Newsmax's victories during these key prime-time hours are even more impressive because CNN is carried in 25 million more homes.

Newsmax's ratings were bolstered during Bolling's show when the network aired live former President Donald Trump's speech in Alabama, with the event ending at 9:15 p.m. ET.

The last week's rating news comes after Newsmax led the top cable news competition — including Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN — in ratings growth for the second quarter of 2023.

Newsmax marked a 126% increase in total prime-time audience viewers in Q2 2023 growth, according to the Nielsen ratings.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Newsmax Media, Inc.

