Newsmax Opens Middle East Bureau With Correspondent Daniel Cohen

Newsmax, America's fastest-growing cable news network, announced today that it has opened a Middle East Bureau with the addition of veteran news anchor Daniel Cohen.

Reporting from Israel and hot spots in the region, Cohen will be based in Tel Aviv. He began reporting from Israel in September.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said, "The Mideast is extremely important regarding geo-political issues and for American interests.

"We're pleased to have Daniel Cohen, a savvy, experienced news anchor with a keen ability to communicate complex matters to the public, as our person in the region."

Cohen, a recent transplant to Israel, stated: "It's an honor to join the tremendous news team at Newsmax. I moved my family to Israel so they could understand our heritage better, and being able to share real stories from the Middle East with American viewers will be a labor of love."

During the past 20 years, Cohen served as an award-winning news anchor in top markets. Most recently, he was a morning co-anchor on Los Angeles' highly rated "Good Day LA" on Fox 11 (KTTV) and also served as a morning anchor at CBS 8 in San Diego. He earned Emmy Awards for reporting on the Cedar Fire (2003), Witch Creek Fire (2007), and the FA-18 fighter jet crash in residential San Diego (2008).

Other major stories Cohen has covered include the death of Kobe Bryant, the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting massacre, President George W. Bush's return home from Operation Iraqi Freedom, and the 2000 Bush/Gore recount as an anchor and reporter at ABC 27 (WTXL) in Tallahassee, Florida.

Cohen, who is becoming fluent in Hebrew, earned a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Illinois, with an emphasis in political science and sociology. He is married and has three children.

