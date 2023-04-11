Newsmax Magazine's April Issue Reveals 'Real Face of Jesus'

New scientific and forensic evidence examined by Newsmax Magazine in its April issue "The Real Face of Jesus" has "now strongly" revealed the famed Shroud of Turin to be the burial cloth of Jesus more than 2,000 years ago.

"We looked at all the latest scientific and forensic evidence that's been done," Newsmax Magazine Executive Editor Ken Chandler told Tuesday's "John Bachman Now." There's been a huge advance in research capabilities since the 1970s, when the shroud was originally researched — there's new scanning techniques, there's new photography techniques.

"The evidence now strongly suggests that the Shroud of Turin was, in fact, the burial cloth of Jesus."

Newsmax magazine digs into the recent scientific and forensic research surrounding the Shroud of Turin, which now dates it back to the time, place, and circumstances of the death of Jesus Christ.

"The shroud was examined recently by one of the top laboratories in Italy, and they were able — through this these new techniques that I just referenced — they're able to date the shroud back 2,000 years ago," Chandler told co-hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

"You know, previously there had been research that suggested the shroud was originated in the 13th century, but we now think that that research was faulty."

Chandler's magazine noted how the 2018 research incorrectly dated it to the medieval times after the fall of Rome.

"Part of the shroud had been damaged in a fire and new material had been woven in, so, you know, it was very unclear, but this new research really does point to the fact that this is 2,000 years old," Chandler continued.

"And there's all sorts of interesting detail in here, like, for instance, the scientists detected pollen, which is unique to the pollen that's found in the area around Jerusalem.

"There were marks on the shroud that show that Jesus was tortured in a way that the Romans tortured people who are criminals in those days, and it all points to the fact that what happened and where this shroud originated was 2,000 years ago in the Jerusalem area, about the time of Passover in the spring."

Also, the forensic evidence of the bloodstains match another purported shroud that is said to have been wrapped around Jesus' head after crucifixion.

"It's AB blood and, by the way, that blood matches a cloth called the Sudarium, which is another historical cloth which is on display in Spain at the moment," Chandler said.

"The evidence is mounting.

"The researchers that we spoke to, and we spoke to numerous researchers, many of whom have devoted their careers to this, independently, they've come to the conclusion that the shroud is real."

Newsmax magazine's cover photo vividly depicts a bearded man with long, dark hair as imagined from the reverse image of the Shroud of Turin by a famed illustrator.

"That image was done by an Emmy-winning illustrator who's done a lot of illustrations for medicine, for Big Pharma," Chandler said. "He's helped with a couple of documentaries on the history channel.

"He's an expert in this field, and he put together this picture based on the cloth and the outline of the face on the cloth, and we believe that it's pretty close to the real thing."

