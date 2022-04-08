Rep. Steube: Dems Ignore Left-Wing Extremists, Won't Label Them Terrorists

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats ignore extreme left-wing groups such as Black Lives Matter and antifa, instead ''highlighting neo-Nazi and white supremacy groups.''

On ''Greg Kelly Reports," Steube said that Democrats were ''ignoring everything that happened in 2020'' from organized protests in response to the death of George Floyd by opposing his proposed amendment to designate BLM and antifa as terrorist organizations.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, 2020, according to The New York Times.

''Almost 50% of America believe they should be designated as a domestic terrorist organization ... two years ago. I can only imagine what that number is today,'' Steube said.

He asserted that Democrats were using the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol as a basis for the new push against fringe racist groups, despite ''no evidence'' that any demonstrator was associated with the organizations.

''I think once the Republicans take control in November, and we actually do a real investigation of what occurred on Jan. 6, we'll have a lot more information to base those decisions. To this day, [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi has refused to release all of the video evidence that happened on the day of Jan. 6. Why is that? What are they hiding?''

''They're going to use that, they're going to use white supremacy, neo-Nazi all the way into the November election because they think that will get them reelected into the House,'' he continued.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch. 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here