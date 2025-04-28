WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Signs Deals in Israel, Armenia

By    |   Monday, 28 April 2025 10:58 AM EDT

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE: NMAX), through its subsidiary Newsmax Broadcasting, today announced that it had signed distribution agreements with Cellcom Israel, one of the top telecommunications companies in Israel, and Telecom Armenia, the country's leading telecommunications and wireless provider, which will make the Newsmax channel available to their customers.

With these deals, Newsmax extends its content and distribution partnerships across five continents in more than 100 countries in multiple languages.

The U.S. network has seen viewership surge to record levels with its in-depth reporting and opinions while providing viewers with coverage from Washington, D.C.; New York; London; Rome; Jerusalem; and other world capitals.

Newsmax consistently delivers news with a global impact, and the network now draws a global audience.

"Newsmax is excited to launch on Cellcom Israel and Telecom Armenia, who are leaders across their respective markets," Andy Biggers, Newsmax's senior vice president of distribution, said.

Biggers added, "The Newsmax brand continues to expand across the globe as it becomes a trusted source of news for people who really want to know what's happening in the U.S. — without CNN's filters."

Newsmax sees global expansion as part of a larger strategy to efficiently share U.S. news with a global audience, helping to strengthen ties with allies while promoting American values and freedoms to peoples around the world.

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel.

The fourth highest rated cable news network is carried on all major cable and satellite systems. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

Cellcom Israel is a leading Israeli telecommunications company providing a wide range of services, including mobile telephony, internet, home phone, and TV. Established in 1994, it's one of the largest cellular providers in Israel.

Telecom Armenia is an Armenian company with a leading position in the field of telecommunications and cutting-edge technologies in the country. Being the successor of the first telecommunication network in Armenia, the company has a 100-year history of providing services in the sphere.

