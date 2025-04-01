Newsmax Share Rundown for Opening Day

Newsmax (NMAX) IPO shares sold last week for $10 a share with a $1.2 billion market cap.

Newsmax raised $75 million for IPO.

Newsmax Class B common shares opened trading at 10:51 a.m. ET on the NYSE.

Within minutes shares quickly priced at over $14 a share.

By 12 Noon ET shares were trading close to $70.

Stock trading was halted several times throughout the day as buyers overwhelmed the exchange.

At the 4 p.m. ET market close shares sold at $83.51 giving the company a market cap over $10 billion.

More than 6.1 million shares of Newsmax traded Monday.

