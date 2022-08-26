Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: FBI 'Fully Aware' of Files, Biden Knew of Search

Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Friday that the FBI was ''fully aware'' that former President Donald Trump kept sensitive documents at his Mar-a-Lago property.

The former lead Trump attorney also argued on ''Eric Bolling The Balance'' that ''there's no way'' the FBI and Justice Department didn't inform President Joe Biden of their intention to search Trump's residence.

''All Trump did, actually, is put it in a place they approved,'' Giuliani explained. ''The last communication before they raided his house was about eight weeks before — six weeks before — the agents said, 'would you please put it in such and such area and make sure that it's safe.'''

''So, the FBI was fully aware of where it was,'' he continued. ''They had already got 15 boxes by subpoena without having to go through fascist tactics like this.''

Giuliani, a onetime New York City mayor, also doubted Biden's position that he didn't know about the search — a claim the president reiterated on Wednesday when he said he ''didn't have any advance notice. None. Zero. Not one single bit.''

''Of course, I don't believe him. Or it could be he forgot,'' Giuliani said in response to host Eric Bolling when asked. ''The reality is they were all classified by him. Doesn't he remember that? We found that out two days ago — remember, he classified all those documents.''

''How he can do that without ever seeing them, I don't know. How he can do that without remembering it, I don't know,'' he added.

The former mayor's comments follow a Friday release of the heavily redacted affidavit document connected to the Mar-a-Lago search, which Trump characterized as a ''total public relations subterfuge.''

