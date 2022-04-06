Sen. Ted Cruz: Nominee Jackson's Sentencing 'Wildly Out of the Mainstream'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's history of sentencing criminals was ''wildly out of the mainstream.''

''Her record on crime is extraordinarily lenient to violent criminals, to drug dealers, to terrorists, and in particular — to sexual offenders, to those convicted of or possession of or distribution of child pornography,'' Cruz said on ''Spicer & Co.''

He then outlined several statistics in Jackson's record, indicating she has consistently sentenced well below the average for the same criminal offense.

''Judge Jackson sentenced all criminals in her courts to, on average, 34% less prison time than the average federal judge across the country,'' Cruz asserted. ''When it comes to child pornography, she sentenced those guilty of possession of child pornography to, on average, 58% less than the average federal judge.

''And she sentenced those guilty and convicted of distribution of child pornography to, on average, 47% less than the average federal judge.

''This is extreme. It is a pattern of leniency towards the very worst offenders.''

Cruz also commented on the skyrocketing cost of gasoline, saying he doesn't believe Democrats care about the truth of what initiated the spike and are in ''political damage control mode.''

''The day Joe Biden took the oath of office, gasoline was selling on average for $2.38 a gallon. Today it is selling for $4.16 a gallon on average, and there are places where it is selling as expensive as $6.90 a gallon. It is a disaster,'' the senator said.

''And this is not an accident. It's not an unintended side effect. It is the intended effect of what Joe Biden promised. He promised to shut down drilling on federal lands. He promised to go after ... the energy production in this country. And he delivered on this promise.''

''All of this has had its intended effect,'' he added.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch. 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here