Manhattan Leader Gets Testy With Newsmax Over Censorship

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal was approached by Newsmax's John Tabacco about his call to censor the "Newsmax News Minute" from New York City taxicabs.

The exchange was testy as Hoylman-Sigal spoke over his interviewer and filibustered around the question of censorship, and he left with a slap on Tabacco's shoulder.

"Newsmax is a right-wing news organization, and it doesn't fairly report the news," Hoylman-Sigal, a Democrat, told Tabacco in a brief, tense exchange at the bottom of a stairway.

"If I'm in a New York City taxicab, I don't want to see right-wing news. I want to see local news, like WABC, that provides me local information — not right-wing information in an echo chamber that is downplaying the horrors that [are] happening to New Yorkers and Minnesotans and Americans when it comes to ICE," Hoylman-Sigal said, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Hoylman-Sigal then doubled down on anti-Newsmax propaganda.

"Typically downplayed, downplayed the death of Renee Good," Hoylman-Sigal continued in the exchange that aired Monday afternoon on "John Bachman Now" on the free Newsmax2 streaming platform, scrunching his face in frustration as he talked over Tabacco's questions.

"It's appalling," Hoylman-Sigal continued. "Newsmax should be ashamed of itself.

"It has no business in New York City."

Newsmax has an office in Manhattan with TV studios and employs hundreds in the city.

With that remark, Hoylman-Sigal walked around a stunned Tabacco, slapping him on the left shoulder with a stiff right hand and telling him, "Thank you very much."

A bewildered Tabacco responded: "Thank you for your answer, my friend."

"That's him," he said with a shrug. "That's the guy that wants to ban free speech in taxis."

Tabacco is host of Newsmax's "Wise Guys With John Tabacco," which airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. Eastern time on Newsmax's main cable TV network.

Newsmax recently partnered with taxicab content provider Curb for news updates in about 15,000 cabs nationwide, including roughly 9,000 vehicles in New York City.

Hoylman-Sigal has urged New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the Taxi and Limousine Commission to end the contract, writing that Newsmax is "politically charged content" and not a credible news source.

"This is a pure act of censorship targeting a news organization reaching over 50 million Americans regularly," Newsmax wrote in a statement after hearing the news late last week. "Newsmax plays it straight and that drives the far left crazy."

Curb also rejected Hoylman-Sigal's assessment of Newsmax's content in cabs.

"Since the launch of our Newsmax partnership, no opinion or editorial material has aired on TaxiTV," Curb wrote in a statement. "All programming has consistent solely of standard news segments reviewed to ensure compliance with our content standards."

