Rep. Malliotakis: Banning Newsmax in NYC Taxis 'Ludicrous'

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., blasted New York City leaders Monday over their efforts to block Newsmax from appearing on taxicab TV screens, calling the move "ludicrous" and "unconstitutional" during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, a Democrat, said last week that he demanded that Mayor Zohran Mamdani pull Newsmax from TV screens in taxis across the five boroughs.

Malliotakis said the move targets a lawful business arrangement and undermines basic liberties, arguing that it punishes a network for viewpoints city Democrats don't like.

"It's a violation of ... freedom of speech, freedom of press," she said. "This is unbelievable."

Newsmax — which is carried by every major cable and satellite provider — signed a deal with Curb last year to provide a one-minute news update hosted by one of the network's anchors to more than 15,000 taxis across the country.

Malliotakis pointed to the "ability to have a private contract between Curb and Newsmax to be offering this service in our taxi cabs," and warned that government hostility towards that contract sets a dangerous precedent.

She framed the dispute as an example of misplaced priorities at City Hall, saying officials are more interested in sparring with media that airs an opposing perspective than fixing quality-of-life issues for city residents.

"Not to mention that if you walk the streets of New York City today, the garbage is piling up all over the city," Malliotakis said. "It is a mess."

"The democratic socialists, instead of putting resources toward garbage collection, this is what they're focused on," she added.

The New York Republican argued that the push by city officials for a ban on Newsmax in cabs stems from disagreement with the network's perspective and reporting, not any legitimate regulatory concern.

"They're actually focused on making hay about a trusted news source that's in 50 million homes across the country because they disagree with the point of view presented, or they're disagreeing with the news that's being presented, which is fact-based news," she said.

The congresswoman said the attempt to remove the channel from taxis amounts to government gatekeeping over what New Yorkers can watch while they ride.

"They are trying to, again, control people's minds," Malliotakis said. "They're trying to control people's ability as to where they get their news."

She insisted the city's approach crosses a constitutional line and invites legal defeat, casting Newsmax's challenge as a fight for broader First Amendment principles.

"It is wrong, it is unconstitutional, and I think Newsmax will also prevail in the long run in this fight," Malliotakis said.

Newsmax has responded to the move, calling it "a pure act of censorship targeting a news organization reaching over 50 million Americans regularly. Newsmax plays it straight and that drives the far left crazy."