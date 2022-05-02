Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: DHS Misinformation Board Is Unconstitutional

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Monday that the creation of the Disinformation Governance Board was ''absolutely'' a breach of the First Amendment.

On ''Spicer & Co.,'' Dershowitz described the board, which sits under the purview of the Department of Homeland Security, as ''one of the dumbest things the Democrats have ever done.''

''It's absolutely ridiculous. We don't need people to tell us what's the truth,'' Dershowitz said. ''Chief Justice Rehnquist once said, ‘Under the First Amendment, there is no such thing as a false idea or a false opinion.' If you don't like an idea, answer it. Respond to it. Don't censor it.''

The DHS board ''is a very bad idea, an unconstitutional idea. And if it comes into effect, I will join others in helping to challenge it in court and we will win nine to nothing,'' he added.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the establishment of the board and named who will lead it in congressional hearings last week, according to The Washington Post.

''We have just established a mis- and disinformation governance board in the Department of Homeland Security to more effectively combat this threat, not only to election security but to our homeland security,'' Mayorkas reportedly said in a hearing.

After substantial pushback toward the board and the selection of former Wilson Center fellow Nina Jankowicz to lead it, Mayorkas acknowledged in an interview on Sunday with NBC's ''Meet the Press'' that the administration ''could have done a better job'' revealing the project to the public.

''The board does not have any operational authority or capability,'' Mayorkas told the network. ''What it will do is gather together best practices in addressing the threat of disinformation from foreign state adversaries, from the cartels, and disseminate those best practices to the operators that have been executing in addressing this threat for years.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch. 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here