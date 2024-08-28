Dershowitz to Newsmax: Don't Know Why Judge Dismissed Palin-NY Times Case

On Wednesday, Alan Dershowitz, Harvard law professor emeritus, told Newsmax he was unsure as to why Judge Jed Rakoff, in February 2022, dismissed Sarah Palin's libel case against The New York Times while jurors were deliberating.

Speculating on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" on Rakoff's decision, Dershowitz said: "Well, he had made up his mind. He could have dismissed the case before it went to the jury. That would have been appealable. And he decided to say it while the jury was out. He's a very good judge. I don't know what got into him."

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court revived Palin's libel case against the Times, citing Rakoff's errors.

