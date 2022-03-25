Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: Biden's Comments on Ukraine Too Confusing

President Joe Biden's statements on Ukraine are confusing, because "you just don't know where he's coming from anymore," Rep. Troy Nehls said on Newsmax Friday after the commander in chief's visit with troops in Poland.

"I will agree with one thing: The president said to our troops, that we are the greatest fighting force on the Earth," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "One thing that concerned me is the fact that he talked about visiting Iraq and Afghanistan, what, 38 or 40 times? How many times has he visited our own southern border?"

Further, Nehls said Biden has changed his comments on sanctions, as he told leaders of NATO Thursday that the measures were never meant to discourage Russian President Vladmir Putin from entering Ukraine, even though others in the administration, including Vice President Kamala Harris, said they were to be a deterrent.

"I just think this president continues to confuse me, and I'm sure he's confusing more of the American people and leaders from across the globe because you just don't know where he's coming from anymore," said Nehls.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainians must be given credit for their courage, said Nehls.

"But just a few minutes ago, he [Biden] was telling our troops that there are women and children standing in front of tanks," said Nehls. "Mr. President, what have you done about it?"

The problems with Ukraine go back to 1992, when, with the Budapest memorandum signed under then-President Bill Clinton, he added.

"[He] told the Ukrainian people, Give up your arsenal of nuclear weapons," said Nehls. "They had the third-largest arsenal in the world. So they agreed. Great Britain was involved. We gave all those munitions back to Russia and now here, maybe if they would have had them today, they wouldn't have had this breach."

Further, the Russians invaded Crimea under then-President Barack Obama in 2014, Nehls said, but "we did nothing."

But, he pointed out that there was none of this business happening when President Donald Trump was in office.

"Our adversaries look at weak leadership, and most of the leadership has been weak under Democrat control," said Nehls. "When you think about Russia and their advances into Ukraine and Crimea and everywhere else, it's a sad state of affairs."