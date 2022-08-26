Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Affidavit Shows FBI's Continued Push on Trump

The FBI, with its heavily redacted affidavit and the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, is once again targeting him as it did with the Russia investigation and other actions, Peter Navarro, his one-time White House trade adviser, said on Newsmax Friday.

"Apparently the affidavit relied in part on media outlets," Navarro said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "I mean, that's the same thing we had in the Russia hoax. I mean, that's the FBI … the Democrats can take two anonymous sources, throw something in any news article in any publication in the world, and then suddenly, that becomes a fact to the FBI. It's freaking stupid."

Navarro laughed when he saw the affidavit, heavily marked out in black, on the screen, commenting that "redacted means canceled."

"OK, so they canceled the affidavit. That is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen there. That's like the FBI in your face," said Navarro. "Last night, we found out from Mark Zuckerberg that the FBI pressured Facebook and Twitter to not report on the legitimate problems associated with the Hunter Biden laptop before the 2020 election, and that alone swayed the election.

"If people had known about that laptop, they would have voted for Trump instead of [Joe] Biden, in many cases. We got the FBI coup in 2020; we've got in 2016 the Russia hoax, which was an attempt basically to overthrow the president before he got into office; and now we have the Mar-a-Lago raid."

Navarro further on Friday pointed out that he and Trump have a great deal in common when it comes to the FBI.

"In my case, armed FBI agents grabbed me at the airport and I wound up in leg irons in solitary confinement and denied an attorney," said Navarro. "In the typical case, my case would have been to do simply a voluntary arrest without all of that."

Further, Navarro said his arrest and the Trump raid were leaked to the press.

"OK, so they had armed FBI agents," he said. "They did the same thing in Mar-a-Lago. The only difference between them was the scale; mine had handguns, and those [other] guys had rifles, and there were a lot more of them."

But in both cases, he said, "we were trying to cooperate with the National Archives on an issue and we still got this highly disproportionate response," Navarro said.

He further accused the FBI of having tried to commit an "insurrection" through its actions from agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page and Director James Comey."

"Didn't they try to do that when they bullied Zuckerberg and Twitter not to tell the American public about the depravity of Hunter Biden?" asked Navarro. "Forget about the crack and the prostitutes and all that, whatever.

"What was obscene to me was Hunter Biden trading off his old man for billions of dollars in money from the Chinese Communist Party and the quid pro quo there was to ship jobs off to the Chinese."

He further commented that he's tired of hearing the rhetoric that only a small group inside the FBI is "going rogue."

"At some point, you have to ask yourself how many people are involved and who's making the decisions and how much of that is coordinated with the building across the street from the FBI, which is the Department of Justice."

