Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Devon Archer Will Counter President's Denials

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Friday that congressional testimony from former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer expected next week will counter President Joe Biden's denials that he ever had anything to do with his son's business ventures.

The long-awaited testimony from Archer, who co-founded the now-dissolved investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners with Hunter Biden before he and Hunter sat on the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings Ltd., is set for early next week before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, on which Mace serves. Archer's testimony will be behind closed doors.

"Devon Archer will be an eyewitness testifying under oath that Joe Biden was in the room when these deals were going down, when the bribery was going down, the money laundering, the racketeering — all those things that Joe Biden denied, Joe Biden was actually there for," Mace told "John Bachman Now." "He witnessed that over two dozen times."

Archer is facing a prison sentence of one year and a day for his involvement in a $60 million fraud scheme involving a Native American tribal entity and various investment advisory clients.

"It's really important," Mace said. "I want Devon Archer to know — any possible or potential witness or whistleblower to know — that we're going to protect you if you come forward, and it's incumbent upon us to show the American people all the evidence.

"They don't trust Congress, but I want them to trust the evidence that comes out of this investigation."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!