Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Alleged Epstein Predators Must Testify

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday that accountability in the Jeffrey Epstein case can still be achieved, arguing that alleged predators must be compelled to testify before Congress.

On "Ed Henry The Big Take," Mace said she plans to deliver a list of individuals she described as alleged predators to Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., urging the panel to call them before Congress.

Mace's comments came hours after Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while on a video call with the committee. Mace was asked how the pursuit of accountability can still be advanced.

"I'm going to produce a list to the chairman of the Oversight Committee, James Comer, of all the alleged predators, because they need to be invited to the Oversight Committee," Mace said. "And if they won't show up, we need to subpoena them."

"If the DOJ [Department of Justice] won't do the job of investigating and putting people in jail, then the House Oversight Committee should," she said.

Mace specifically cited billionaire Bill Gates, saying her efforts helped prompt his expected appearance before the committee.

"I'm the reason that Bill Gates is going to be asked and invited to come speak to Oversight," she said. "If he doesn't show up, he will be subpoenaed, per the chairman of the Oversight Committee."

She said the same approach should apply broadly.

"We should be doing that with every single person who may be a predator, may be a potential child predator," Mace said. "Specifically, I want to bring them before the committee."

Mace argued that public confidence in the justice system has eroded amid perceptions of unequal enforcement.

"Right now, the American people in the heartland and everywhere [in the] middle class knows that there is a two-class system of justice," she said. "If you are rich, powerful, or from Hollywood, you can do anything you want in the world."

"When you're American, you don't get that," Mace said. "So they got to go to jail."

