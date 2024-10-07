US Offers Israel 'Compensation' to Avoid Strikes on Iranian Sites

The Biden administration has offered Israel a “compensation package” if it refrains from striking certain targets in Iran as part of its retaliation for Tehran’s Oct. 1 attack, Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster reported on Sunday.

U.S. officials offered their Israeli counterparts “extensive diplomatic backing and additional military aid” if certain targets inside Iranian territory were spared, according to the report.

An Israeli official told Kan, “We consider the United States to be our ally and are always ready to listen. At the same time, we will do all that’s necessary to protect the citizens of Israel and the security of Israel.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is scheduled to travel to the United States on Wednesday for an “urgent, 24-hour visit” that will include meetings with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and others.

“It’s important for us to hold discussions on strategic cooperation between our countries and defense cooperation in light of the threats posed by Iran and its proxies,” Gallant told Fox News on Sunday night.

“We are powerful when we are aligned, and I want to make sure of it,” the Israeli defense minister added.

“Israel will respond to the unprecedented Iranian attack in the manner of our choosing, and at the time and place of our choosing,” he said, warning that “everything is on the table” in terms of possible targets.

On Oct. 1, the Islamic Republic fired some 200 ballistic missiles at Israel in what it said was a retaliation for the targeted killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other Tehran-aligned terrorist leaders in Lebanon.

Jerusalem is reportedly planning a significant attack on the regime, which could include targeting nuclear sites and oil fields, although U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed opposition to both of these options.

A senior political source in Jerusalem told the Israel Hayom Daily on Sunday night that Israel is not interested in a prolonged war of attrition with the Islamic Republic and that its response will be such “that it will cause Iran to reconsider its desire to enter into a drawn-out conflict.”

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization grounded all airlines flying in and out of the Islamic Republic for some nine hours overnight Sunday due to what it said were “operational restrictions,” state-run media reported.

Tehran’s decision to suspend flights came shortly after Gallant warned that Israel is “powerful in defense and offense, and this will be reflected in the manner of our choosing, at the time and place of our choosing.”

“Whoever thinks that by attempting to harm Israel they will deter us from taking action, should take a look at [our operational achievements] in Gaza and in Beirut,” the defense minister added.