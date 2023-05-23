Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: NAACP Travel Advisory for Visiting Florida Is to 'Try To Be Important'

The NAACP's releasing a travel advisory to keep Black people from visiting Florida is nothing more than a ploy to stay relevant, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"This is stupid. Honestly, this is stuff that you try to do to try to get clout, try to be important, try to think that you're relevant, this makes no sense at all," Donalds told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Donalds then noted that Black people are thriving throughout the country, and, in contrast to Florida, the places where Black people are "under assault" more than anywhere else are in blue cities and blue states, since law enforcement and leftist DA's can't or won't do their jobs of securing law and order.

However, "in Florida, people are moving to our state. Black people are moving to our state. They're thriving. Their businesses were able to stay afloat through the pandemic. Their kids were allowed to actually go to school, as opposed to California or Illinois or New York, so their kids are able to thrive and actually succeed and be ready for the rest of the world. That's what needs to be done," Donalds noted.

"So when the NAACP comes out with this foolishness, it's all politics, it's trying to be relevant in a time where nobody's really paying much attention to them," Donalds said.

