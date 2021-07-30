Rep. Greg Murphy to Newsmax: US Getting 'Orwellian Atmosphere' With COVID

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., who is also a medical doctor, told Newsmax Friday that the country is developing ''an Orwellian atmosphere" regarding restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''I've tried to be, as a physician, very consistent through this entire process,'' Murphy said during "Spicer & Co.'' Friday night. ''I've said from the beginning, I don't believe mandates are the right way to do things. You know you're talking about these mask mandates; you're talking about the vaccine mandates.

"I fear that we're becoming an Orwellian type of atmosphere, and that's not the way that we come out of this. That's not the way we come out of this as a unified country.''

Murphy was referring to author George Orwell, best known for the dystopian novel ''1984'' in which the authoritarian state mandates all aspects of life and uses technology to ensure everyone’s activities are monitored, reinforced by the phrase: ''Big Brother is watching you.''

Murphy said President Joe Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have lost all credibility with the American people by constantly contradicting themselves, and making it appear restrictions and lockdowns may have to continue to stop the pandemic but are really more of a way to keep the people under control.

''(Biden) talked about unifying, but he's done anything but. The CDC has lost all credibility just by their bouncing back and forth with things. You know, they're acting on a study that was in India, unpublished, on peer review, to talk about wearing a mask for vaccinated individuals, so it's really difficult for the American public today to trust what they are saying.''

Murphy said that there does not appear to be an ''endgame'' in the plan at this point, and that the contradictory information about how effective the vaccines are may lead more people to hesitate before getting the shots.

''I actually think it's going to make some individuals more vaccine-hesitant because they say, 'Well, you were lying to us in the first place, now you're lying to us again,''' he said. ''Why would I ever get this vaccine?''

Murphy also said he is concerned about the number of illegal migrants crossing the southern border without medical screening for the virus.

''It's hypocrisy of the greatest (order). If you come in the northern (part) of our country, or you fly in, you've got to have a negative COVID test, but they've let literally thousands and thousands of individuals come across our southern border without being tested,'' he said.

''(The Deputy White House press secretary) talked about referring it locally. A lot of these individuals, as soon as they get out and they're sent out into all aspects of the country, they disappear. Do you think they're going to go to the health department to get tested? No, they're disappearing. It's utter chaos.''

