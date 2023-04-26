Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: 'Crime' What Murdoch Family Is Doing

Fox Corp. chair CEO Rupert Murdoch is part of a "liberal family that's trying to make a name for themselves" by letting go of Tucker Carlson, says Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

Fox News on Monday said it had "agreed to part ways" with Carlson less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network's 2020 election reporting.

The network said in a press release that the last program of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" aired Friday.

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the press release from the network said.

"For 15 years, I woke up to Fox News and go to bed with Fox News. Now I'm waking up to Newsmax and going to bed with Newsmax," Tuberville said Wednesday on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"I'm sick of it. Let them talk and speak how they want to speak. Get out of the dang way. This is a free country. Glenn Beck and everybody that they fired over there — this is a liberal family that's trying to make a name for themselves, and they have just cost themselves a lot of money. Folks, if you're on Fox, turn it off. Go to Newsmax. Go to one of the conservative stations. Get away from this mess because it's absolutely a crime what this Murdoch family is doing."

