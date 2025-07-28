Mort Klein to Newsmax: Hamas Responsible for Hunger in Gaza

Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, told Newsmax that any hunger in Gaza is due to the actions of Hamas.

Klein told "Newsline" on Monday that "Any situation of hunger in Gaza is due to Hamas, not due to Israel, who's done everything they could to deliver aid."

He claimed Israel has allowed aid to be transported to Gaza, but the trucks and pallets of food sit unattended. "There are hundreds of U.N. trucks sitting there waiting to deliver the aid. But they say they can't because they're afraid that Hamas will kill them because Hamas has killed hundreds of Arabs who go out [to] Gaza, and get the aid, and they've killed others who are enabling, who are delivering the aid."

Reports that began surfacing on Friday tried to place blame solely on Israel for a shortage of humanitarian aid reaching Gaza. But Israel's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit has been posting information and images about aid supplies being taken into Gaza. In a post on Friday, COGAT showed images along with the text: "Contrary to popular narratives, there is NO LIMIT on the number of humanitarian aid trucks that can enter Gaza. The real bottleneck lies with the UN and international organizations, whose collection of aid from the crossings dropped sharply over the past month."

An earlier COGAT post on Wednesday claimed aid organizations are causing the problem. "Almost 1,000 trucks worth of aid are waiting in Gaza. Israel isn't blocking aid. The agencies are distributing lies instead of aid."

Klein also said movements to support Hamas and the Palestinians will only make things worse in the region. He said he was disgusted that French President Emmanuel Macron said he would recognize a Palestinian state. "France has now become a promoter of Arab Islamic terrorism, an enabler of it, by rewarding Islamic terrorism, by sending a message that murdering 1,200 Jews, innocent Jews, men, women, babies on Oct. 7, you get a state out of it, you get respect out of it."

President Donald Trump responded to Macron's announcement with a dismissal and said, "What he says doesn't matter. It's not going to change anything."

