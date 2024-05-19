ZOA's Morton Klein to Newsmax: Biden 'Defending Hamas' Survival'

President Joe Biden is supporting Hamas and defending its survival while taking a “hostile” stance toward Israel amid its nearly eight-month war in Gaza, the president of the Zionist Organization of America charged Sunday.

In an interview on Newsmax’s "Sunday Agenda," the national president of the ZOA, Morton Klein, said he’s “deeply concerned” about Biden.

“Biden has not only been supporting Hamas, he’s defending Hamas' survival,” Klein said. “He’s also helped Iran strengthen itself. He's given them $26 billion of aid. He's ignored sanctions, which enable him to make another $100 billion to this terrorist regime. This is sinister.”

According to Klein, Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are “being hostile to Israel and want to hurt it.”

“No one is going to say that — I just said it because that’s what it is,” Klein said. “It’s very, very clear because every person that Biden is appointed that affects Israel is someone who's extremely hostile to Israel.”

“He’s never invited [Israel Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to the White House,” Klein added. “He's invited many Arab leaders, never Netanyahu, America's closest ally.”

Klein also decried the U.S. campus protests that have criticized the Israeli war with Hamas, calling it “a total lie.”

"This chant about Israel committing genocide,” Klein said, “this is the lowest number of civilians who have been killed compared to combatants in the history of warfare.”

“Israel has done more than any country on earth to protect civilians,” he said. “This chant about genocide is a total lie, and I demand that Biden publicly make this clear — this genocide lie about freeing Palestine when it's been free.”

“It's high time that our government protect our best ally, the Jewish state of Israel,” Klein insisted.

