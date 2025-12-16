Morton Klein to Newsmax: Australia Attack Shows 'Radical Islam' Threat

Reports from Australia about suspects described by law enforcement as inspired by the Islamic State underscore the broader threat from "radical Islam" that must be confronted directly, according to Morton Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, on Tuesday.

"We have to understand this is another Muslim Islamist terrorist attack," Klein said on Newsmax's "National Report." "[They] have been going on for years."

He added that the world's leaders should make major speeches condemning Islamic terrorism staged against non-Muslims.

Klein's comments came in response to Australian authorities reporting that they found ISIS flags in a vehicle and believed suspects were possibly radicalized and headed to Australia to harm members of the Jewish community.

He also focused on rhetoric he said appears at rallies, pointing to the phrase "globalize the intifada," which he said means "kill Jews all over the world," and urged leaders to condemn it repeatedly.

"We need to have leaders make major speeches condemning the use of the phrase global intifada," Klein said. "We have to make that phrase as despicable as using the 'N' word."

Klein said pressure should be applied on Arab and Islamic countries to change education systems and textbooks, which he said "promote hatred and violence against Jews and non-Muslims."

He cited a statement he attributed to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi delivered at Al-Azhar University, which Klein described as a call for a "religious revolution."

As the conversation turned to debate over gun laws, Klein said gun control misses what he views as the central driver behind terrorism.

"Gun control is a side issue," Klein said. "The major source of this is radical Islam."

He urged President Donald Trump and other world leaders to deliver major speeches condemning Islamic terrorism and specific slogans he said are fueling violence against Jews and Christians.

