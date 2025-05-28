Morton Klein to Newsmax: 'Disgusted' by Laurence Tribe's Slams on Trump

Zionist Organization of America Morton Klein said Wednesday on Newsmax he is "disgusted by" Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe and his attack on President Donald Trump's fight against antisemitism at the Ivy League school.

"He is a Jew who doesn't say one word about the fact that Donald Trump is trying to stop these students from screaming in the rallies almost every other day, global intifada, revolution," Klein told Newsmax's "Newsline."

"Intifada is promoting the harming and murdering of Jews and they're calling for a global intifada to murder Jews around the world, including Laurence Tribe, by the way," he added.

Tribe, in an interview Tuesday with MSNBC, referred to Trump as a president who "hates intellect, who despises the symbol of excellence in the world of higher education around the world."

"He thinks he can score points by attacking Harvard, but I have a message, and it's a message that I wouldn't bother delivering to him," Tribe continued. "I don't know that he'd understand it, but a message to those 7,000 students that he's trying to frighten away. Don't be scared. This guy is a paper tiger."

"All Donald Trump is trying to do is have these students disciplined, severely arrested, expelled," said Klein. "That's what has to happen. He is simply following the law. Title XI of the Civil Rights Act, passed in 1964, says if you do not protect students, including Jewish students, if you do not make sure they're not discriminated against, then federal funds are required to be withdrawn from the university."

But Tribe, said Klein, is condemning Trump for following the law to protect Jewish students, "of which he used to be one himself at Harvard University."

"I find him despicable," Klein added about Tribe. "He's spoken about many things and he's been wrong about everything throughout his whole career."

But Trump is demanding that Harvard "stop discriminating against Asians and Jews and whites, just like we should not discriminate against blacks and gays and against women," Klein said about Trump's push on diversity efforts at Harvard.

"Harvard has said no, we will do what we want, ignoring the Supreme Court position that you must not discriminate against any people, no matter what their background is," he continued. Trump, however, "wants Harvard to be fair to all students, to protect all students, and to stop discriminating against students ... it used to be there were cross burnings on houses back in the '40s and '50s and earlier to intimidate blacks and people said this was freedom of speech. The Supreme Court said, 'This is so heinous. They are not free to do those things.'"

And to call for the murder of Jews and the destruction of Israel is also "heinous. It is not protected under the First Amendment."

