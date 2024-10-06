Morton Klein to Newsmax: 'Anti-Jew' Biden Trying to 'Handcuff Israel'

President Joe Biden is trying to "handcuff" Israel by telling its leaders not to respond in any serious way to the aggressions of Iran and its proxies, and his actions show "simply the Jew hatred" of his administration, Morton Klein, the national president of the Zionist Organization of America, told Newsmax, Sunday.

"This is an outrage," Klein said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "Where is the media condemning Biden for this? Has Biden asked even once for Ukraine not to hit certain areas of Russia? Has he complained about Russian civilians at all? Never."

He added that he does not believe Biden's actions are simply "appeasement," but that the administration "is intentionally strengthening Iran so they can harm Israel and ignoring the fact that they want to harm America even more than they want to harm Israel."

Klein also on Sunday spoke out about how the government has not been "strict and strong" with the "Jew-hating, America-hating demonstrators" who have been staging protests since the Hamas attack on Israel last Oct. 7.

"We should be arresting them when they violate the law and the students should be expelled from the universities immediately," said Klein. "They hate America as much as they hate Israel. And one thing they don't understand is that Israel never took any Arab land. There was never a state of Palestine. Israel was created legally in the 1920s through international legal resolutions, and in 1948 through the U.N. resolution."

Biden must also start reinstating sanctions against Iran, which had "earned $26 billion from this administration," he added.

"By eliminating sanctions, they've earned another 80 billion," said Klein. "They've gone from $4 billion to $100 billion in their reserves in cash. Iran funds Hamas and Hezbollah. Iran arms Hamas and Hezbollah. If Biden had not ended sanctions on Iran, they wouldn't have the money, the arms to do this."

And that means the Biden administration helped to "set up a situation where Hamas and Hezbollah were capable of attacking innocent Jews brutally with the worst atrocities since the Holocaust," said Klein.

He also said he wants to know how Biden could tell Israel not to hit Iran's oil facilities, as that would "eliminate their ability to make these monstrous profits," and not to hit the country's nuclear infrastructure.

"You mean Biden wants them to have nukes?" he said. "Whose side is Biden on by funding Iran, ignoring sanctions, and defending and protecting Iran by telling Israel, don't hit their oil facilities or their nuclear facilities?"

Meanwhile, Klein said that Vice President Kamala Harris is "very close" with former President Barack Obama, "who's behind the scenes pushing and directing Biden as to what he's doing."

"I believe that that will be the same if she's elected," he said. "I have to say, I've been very disappointed with the way that my country and this administration has been treating our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel."

