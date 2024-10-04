WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | military | hezbollah | communication | chief

Israeli Military Says It Eliminated Hezbollah Communication Chief

Friday, 04 October 2024 06:46 AM EDT

Israel's military said on Friday that it had eliminated the head of Hezbollah's communication networks, Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, by conducting a "precise, intelligence-based strike" in Beirut on Thursday. 

28
