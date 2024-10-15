Mort Klein to Newsmax: CBS News 'Lying' About Jerusalem

Mort Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, excoriated CBS News over its infamous memo regarding Jerusalem not being in Israel, telling Newsmax on Tuesday that it's not only a "disgrace" but flat-out untruthful.

Klein joined "The Chris Salcedo Show" to talk more about the internal memo sent by CBS News Senior Director of Standards and Practices Mark Memmott that surfaced last week by The Free Press. In it, Memmott instructed employees not to refer to Jerusalem "as being in Israel" because "its status is disputed" by Palestinians.

Klein assailed the memo for being steeped in fiction.

"CBS News is lying to their viewers by not telling the truth about Jerusalem. It's a disgrace for any news organization," Klein said. "Jerusalem has been the capital of Israel for 3,000 years. It's never been the capital of any other nation except Israel. And since 1850, the first census, the majority of people living in Jerusalem have been Jews, not Muslims, not Christians. 700 times the word Jerusalem appears in the Jewish holy books; in the Holy Book of the Muslims, the Quran: Zero times; not a single time."

Klein's group issued a statement Monday condemning CBS News for the Memmott memo, saying the network "will no longer report reality or what's true."

"So, what's astonishing is Jerusalem, and no one else will say this, there is no evidence that Jerusalem is holy to Muslims," Klein told Salcedo. "It's just one way to steal Judaism's holiest place from the Jewish people. And just because they dispute it, so what? They also dispute Israel's existence. Does that mean CBS should not recognize Israel because the Arabs say Israel shouldn't exist? It's stolen land?

"No. This is a huge disgrace. People should just lose all sorts of respect for CBS. I, for one, am going to stop listening to CBS News in any event."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com