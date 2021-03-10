Dick Morris to Newsmax TV: Trump Not Splitting GOP

Former President Donald Trump will not form a third political party and split the Republicans, former presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax TV on Wednesday, saying Trump has 90% of the party already and any split — if it occurred — would come from the “never Trumpers.”

“Look, he’s got 90% of the Republicans with him,” Morris said on “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “Let the other 10% form their own party. Why should he? He’s got them with him, and it’s just a question of exercising that power.”

Morris referred to a cease-and-desist letter that attorneys for Trump sent to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign, and National Republican Senate Campaign on Friday to stop using his name and likeness for campaign fundraising. The move comes after the committees provided funds to Congress members who voted to impeach or convict Trump in the episode over the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol.

"So, what he's basically done, is instead of going back and forth with them, he's said 'Look, vote with your checkbooks,'" added Morris, an adviser to both Trump and former President Bill Clinton. "'If you want to give money to the RINOs and to the Republican establishment and [Sen. Mitch] McConnell, write a check to the national Republican committee, but if you want to give money to my guys, the America First people, to the MAGA people, to the Trump supporters, don’t give it to them, give it to my PAC, the America First Super Action PAC.'

“This is Trump basically taking over control of the Republican Party. The Republican Party is those committees.”

Morris said the letter and Trump’s criticism of former Republican consultant and ex-Deputy White House Chief of Staff Karl Rove as a “pompous fool” a week ago was the public emergence of a feud between the former president and the RNC, which Morris said was controlled by Rove and his associates.

“This is the surfacing of a simmering fight between Trump and the national Republican committee, which has been going on the whole time of the Trump campaign,” said Morris, who claimed the RNC refused to pay for the use of Air Force One on Trump’s 2020 campaign stops and polling normally paid for by the national committees.

“The Republican National Committee right now is basically staffed by RINOs (Republicans In Name Only), by people who were ‘never Trumpers,’ never liked Trump, didn’t support him in the nomination.”