Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Is Right, Europe Nearing Cultural Extinction

Dick Morris, adviser to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Saturday that President Donald Trump’s new security blueprint issues a stark warning for Europe, arguing that the continent’s political and cultural foundations could collapse unless governments overhaul long-standing immigration and labor policies.

Morris appeared on “Saturday Report” to discuss the administration’s newly released National Security Strategy and its forceful assessment of Europe’s future. The document, published early Friday, claims that some of the United States’ closest allies face "the real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure" as immigration rises and democratic norms weaken.

It also argues that "should present trends continue, the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less," raising doubts about whether European governments will remain strong economic and military partners.

In his interview, Morris said Trump’s warning should be interpreted as more severe than a forecast of simple decline.

"He didn't just use the word decline. He used the words 'elimination' or 'extinction.' His view is, and I think he's right, that European policies are gigantic time off huge benefits for workers with no great emphasis on productivity, no great emphasis on working very hard, short work days, short work weeks, is dooming European competitiveness and not only economically, but it's making Europe weak in the face of massive Muslim immigration," said Morris.

The strategy document accuses the European Union and unnamed transnational bodies of allowing unchecked migration while restricting speech, conditions the White House argues have accelerated political instability.

Morris echoed that point, connecting Europe’s challenges to domestic debates inside the United States. He pointed to demographic and political shifts linked to recent arrivals and argued that immigration is being used as a tool rather than a humanitarian mechanism.

"We see in the situation in Minnesota with Somalians that you were just talking about the effect of massive Muslim immigration, which is really not designed to find homes for people who would like to live better. It's designed to invade the United States," he said.

"They open up colonies like the 80,000 people in Minnesota, elect their own congressman, elect their own senators, elect their own governor, come within an ace of getting that governor as vice president and affect the rest of the country," he said.

Morris argued that Europe’s experience is a cautionary example for U.S. policymakers.

"We have to realize that this phenomenon of colonization of America is behind the shootings in Sanford, California, that we were just talking about the fraud in Minnesota, the assassinations in Minnesota. And you're talking about a lawless element that is very self-interested in basically taking over the country and using immigration as a way of doing it," he added.

"It's a whole new chapter in the fight against illegal immigration," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com