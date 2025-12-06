Musk Calls for EU to Be 'Abolished'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk renewed his criticism of the European Union Saturday, calling for the bloc to be abolished as a growing trans-Atlantic dispute over tech regulation and sovereignty spills into wider politics.

"The EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people," Musk posted on X.

Musk’s latest comments come as EU regulators move aggressively to enforce the bloc’s landmark Digital Services Act (DSA).

On Friday, the European Commission fined Musk’s social media platform X €120 million ($140 million US), accusing it of violating transparency requirements tied to paid verification "blue checks", advertising disclosures, and access for vetted researchers.

The fine drew swift pushback from U.S. officials, who framed the EU’s action as a broadside against American technology companies and free speech.

The flare-up also lands as President Donald Trump’s new National Security Strategy, released Friday, casts Europe as an increasingly problematic partner, urging European nations to shoulder more responsibility for NATO defense and warning that Europe’s political trajectory could strain Western unity.

The document’s critical tone toward Europe underscores a widening gap between Washington and Brussels on regulation, security burden-sharing, and the role of supranational institutions.

The EU is the product of decades of post–World War II integration, beginning with the European Coal and Steel Community in 1951 and deepening through the 1957 Treaties of Rome.

The bloc took its modern form under the Maastricht Treaty, signed in 1992 and entering into force on Nov. 1, 1993, creating the European Union as it exists today.

Musk followed up with another post later in the day: "How long before the EU is gone. Abolish the EU."