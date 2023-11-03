Rep. Mooney to Newsmax: 'Nothing to Pause' for Israel

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., told Newsmax that there "is nothing to pause" regarding Israel's retaliation against the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza after the surprise Oct. 7 Hamas attacks that killed more than 1,400 Israelis and others as well as the kidnapping of more than 200 hostages.

"Frankly, there's nothing to pause," Mooney said Friday on "American Agenda." "Hamas violently attacked and killed American citizens and Israelis and they're holding them hostage now. There's no pause in fighting back and defending your country against Hamas and their terrorism. They have to go rescue those prisoners, those hostages, and they have to defend themselves against a future attack."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken went to Tel Aviv Friday to ask Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "pause" Israeli military operations in Gaza as IDF troops tighten the grip on Gaza City, home to more than 2 million Palestinians, ABC News reported.

Netanyahu, however, said there would not be a "pause" or cease-fire until the terrorist group released the more than 200 hostages held in Gaza.

"[Israel] refuses a temporary cease-fire that doesn't include a return of our hostages," ABC reported Netanyahu as saying after his meeting with Blinken on Friday, vowing that Israel will proceed against Hamas in Gaza with "all of its power."

Mooney said that Hamas and Israel are "at war" and that Hamas will not stop killing Israelis.

"Hamas isn't going to pause anything. They're going to keep killing people," Mooney said. "This is a war. Israel needs to defend itself, and they are with our support, defending their country aggressively."

Mooney said he was proud to be part of the House for passing a $14 billion military aid package for Israel on Thursday night, but he is facing a tougher road in the Senate and has a veto threat by President Joe Biden for cutting the money from the Internal Revenue Service, The Washington Post reported.

"We have obligations, and we have commitments. And we want to protect and help and assist our friend Israel, but we have to keep our own house in order as well," the Post reported House Speaker Mike Johnson telling reporters Thursday. "And I think people at home, I think the American people understand that.

"At home, you have to balance your budget. At home, you have to make tough decisions, and Washington should run the same way."

Mooney urged the upper chamber to quickly pass the bill and to remember that it was Hamas that started the war on Oct. 7.

"That bill is now in the Senate, the Senate needs to pass that immediately, so Israel can aggressively defend themselves against this vicious attack," he said.