Rep. Brooks to Newsmax: Defund World Health Organization Over China Link

Rep. Mo Brooks, one of the House Republicans who signed onto a bill seeking to defund the World Health Organization, said Friday on Newsmax that the legislation comes in response to China's control over the United Nations agency's response to COVID-19 as the pandemic started spreading worldwide.

"The World Health Organization was parroting whatever was the Communist Chinese Party's line," the Alabama Republican, who is running for the U.S. Senate, said on Newsmax's "National Report." "That did not serve us well over the ensuing two years, so this legislation would minimize the WHO's support from the United States of America.

"We taxpayers have not been properly served by the WHO. They need to either correct their ways or we as Americans need to quit funding them."

Brooks also commented on President Joe Biden's trip to Asia, which will not include a stopoff in Taiwan, despite the country being threatened by China.

"Communist China is looking at what America and the free world does in Ukraine, whether we're going to have the gumption to actually help Ukraine fend off an invasion by Russia," said Brooks, adding that sends an "encouraging signal" to China to attack Taiwan.

China has already threatened a nuclear strike against Japan concerning Taiwan, he said.

"This is a very dangerous situation," Brooks said. "It's one of those powder kegs that's ready to explode. I believe that a visit by the president to Taiwan would reaffirm our commitment to Taiwan, thereby helping to deter China's aggression in that direction."

Brooks also spoke Friday about the Biden administration's response to the ongoing baby formula shortage, telling Newsmax that he wishes the response to the allegations of impure products being manufactured at Abbott's formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan, had "not been so slow."

Brooks said two granddaughters were born to his family in October and another in December, "so that's three that could very much use better access to this baby formula."

Abbott closed its plant in February after the Food and Drug Administration found contamination, and reached an agreement with the agency earlier this week to reopen the plant.

"We should not have had that plant shut down so long," Brooks said. "Hopefully it's going to get a stamp of approval in about a week or two, at which point production will resume sometime thereafter and hopefully a couple of months from now. This problem will be behind us. But the federal government, unfortunately, has not been as aggressive as it should."

In other matters, Brooks spoke out against the America Competes Act, a House bill that he said combines the "agenda of the Democrats and the Chamber of Congress combined" to import huge numbers of cheap foreign laborers.

"That has a suppressing effect on our blue-collar workers and our middle-income white-collar workers and exacerbates the gap between what I call the masters of the universe that are pushing all these cheap foreign labor policies and the regular Americans, men and women, who are struggling to make ends meet at a time of runaway inflation, so it's a bad policy at a bad time," he said.

Brooks also commented on his Senate race, including former President Donald Trump's decision to pull his endorsement over the lawmaker's call for voters to put the 2020 election behind them and move forward.

"We have just about doubled our polling numbers since the time that Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement," said Brooks. "I understand why he did it. He understands why he did it.

"In the state of Alabama, the voters are faced with what is really a fairly simple choice, and they're starting to understand that if you want a John McCain type of Republican, vote for Mike Durant. If you want a Republican who is going to be in Mitch McConnell's camp establishment, special interest group open borders type of Republicans, you vote for Katie Britt. If you want a principled conservative, a MAGA candidate, a House Freedom Caucus founder type of candidate, then vote for Mo Brooks."

About NEWSMAX TV: