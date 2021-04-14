Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax TV: MLB Punishing People it Claims to Help

Major League Baseball is punishing the people it claims to be helping and protecting by moving its All-Star Game from Georgia in protest of the state's new voting law, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., said on Newsmax TV.

"I mean, obviously, it's going to cost a lot of jobs," Carter said on Wednesday's "John Bachman Now."

"But think about those jobs that it's impacting the most. It's small businesses and minority small businesses that were depending on this. That's why it's so ridiculous that Major League Baseball is punishing the very people they claim to be helping and protecting. That is ridiculous.

"What they're doing is causing economic damage that, for a lot of these businesses, they're not gonna be able to recover from this and it could be devastating to them. They were really depending on this. They already spent a lot of money advertising the All-Star Game' and now for Major League Baseball to come out and do this, I'll tell you, it's despicable.”

Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga., last week said the state could lose up to $100 million because of MLB’s decision to pull the game out of Atlanta and move it to Denver.

"There has been much documented, we have been working daily on protecting lives and also livelihoods and it's minority-owned businesses that have been hit harder than most because of an invisible virus of no fault of their own,” Kemp said at a press conference.

"These are the same minority businesses that are being impacted by another decision through no fault of their own. It is being moved from a city in a metro area that is 51 percent African American to a city that is ten percent African American. So, who is getting screwed in this? It is the little guys and minority-owned business."

The voting law includes more rigid voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limits drop boxes, and expands the Legislature’s power over elections. Democrats and voting rights groups have condemned the legislation, arguing that it unfairly targets voters of color.

"This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle," President Joe Biden said at his first formal news conference since taking office.

