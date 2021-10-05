Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves: Biden WH Picks and Chooses Laws It Follows

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's administration is ''picking and choosing'' what laws it wants to follow when it comes to conditions at the southern border and using executive orders to circumvent statutes or the Constitution.

''This administration has decided that they get to pick and choose which laws they get to follow. And when they don't like the laws that are in place, they just signed executive orders that completely go against either our constitutional provisions, or against statutes that have been properly enacted by a duly elected members of Congress,'' Reeves said Tuesday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

''It's a really terrifying situation,'' he added.

Reeves, a Republican, said the Biden administration is virtually ignoring an order by the Supreme Court to reinstate the ''Remain in Mexico'' policy for migrants seeking political asylum in the U.S., enacted during the administration of President Donald Trump.

Biden revoked the policy by executive order on the first day of his administration. Illegal border crossings have topped 1.3 million so far this year, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Over the summer, illegal crossings set monthly records, with more than 200,000 each in July and August.

Reeves said that before Biden took office, Trump's policies and the wall reduced the number of illegal crossings substantially.

''There's no doubt that if you look at our immigration policies on the southern border, something changed in mid- to late January of this year,'' Reeves said. ''The reality is that the crossings were being reduced significantly during the Trump administration, [which] was a combination of actually enforcing the law, along with building the wall.

''Meanwhile, the new president comes in, and literally since that time, 1.3 million illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border and this administration has basically done absolutely nothing about it, and it's terribly unfortunate,'' he continued.

Reeves also said the Biden administration’s actions in closing down construction of the wall is costing millions for taxpayers each day it is halted, while drug cartels and human traffickers are raking in millions through illegal crossings.

''This is costing millions of dollars a day for America to not build the wall,'' he said. ''Meanwhile, the cartels are making millions, and millions, and millions, of dollars a day getting paid to help facilitate crossings, and also by, obviously, the huge influx of illegal drugs coming across the border as well.''

