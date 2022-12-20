Miss America 2023 to Newsmax: 'Excited to Promote Nuclear Energy'

Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke outlined her upcoming reign for Newsmax on Tuesday, saying she will be focused on promoting clean energy initiatives.

'Now that I have the opportunity as Miss America, I'm excited to promote nuclear energy through speaking to people through clean energy conferences, connecting with individuals across the country about how they can use their homes to influence clean energy," Stanke said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"Right now I'm focused on establishing more public information campaigns," she said. "I've had two social media partnerships as Miss Wisconsin, but I'm excited to carry those into Miss America as well and continue growing those partnerships, where I can post on social media, showing people what nuclear engineering and what nuclear energy looks like."

Stanke, 20, is a senior at the University of Wisconsin, where she studies nuclear engineering. She said she is keen to use her national platform to dispel misinformation surrounding the nuclear energy industry.

"I think a lot of the fear and a lot of the misconceptions around the nuclear industry come from the fact that it's not something we can see every day," she said. "But then going through and addressing how nuclear energy affects our daily lives.

"Smoke detectors are an example of nuclear science, a banana is actually radioactive, so looking at things like that, and how nuclear science really is all around us and how, if we embrace it, we can really use that energy and that technology for good."

Stanke, a classical violinist, wowed the pageant's judges with her performance during the talent competition and her answers during the red-carpet segment and final round.

Crowned last Thursday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, Stanke won a $100,000 scholarship and will embark on a yearlong tour to raise awareness about nuclear power and zero-carbon energy sources, according to Vogue.