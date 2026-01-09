Minn. Sen. Holmstrom to Newsmax: Minneapolis Mayor 'Firing Up the Mob'

Minnesota GOP state Sen. Michael Holmstrom on Friday accused Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of using "politically charged language" that could inflame tensions after Frey criticized the Justice Department's handling of the investigation into the fatal shooting of a local woman during a federal immigration operation this week.

"Once again, I am unsurprised by just how interested he is in firing up the mob," Holmstrom said on Newsmax's "National Report."

Frey, speaking at a city press briefing Friday, accused federal leaders of already forming conclusions about the death of Renee Good, the woman who was shot earlier this week during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minneapolis.

Frey urged that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension be included in the investigation.

"This is not the time to bend the rules. This is a time to follow the law," Frey said.

He added that it is "deeply concerning" that the Justice Department and the Trump administration had, in his view, pre-judged the case, including "calling the victim a domestic terrorist," and he pressed for "transparency every step of the way."

Holmstrom said that Frey would "say whatever he thinks he can to appease" crowds amid protests and that he is "unsurprised" by the mayor's contention that 50% of the shootings in Minneapolis were linked to ICE, considering it is still only early January.

That statement, said Holmstrom, was "so dangerous."

"It's despicable and he needs to end it now," said Holmstrom. "He needs to stop going in front of the camera and creating dangerous situations."

Holmstrom, meanwhile, said he supports Gov. Tim Walz's decision to activate the National Guard but criticized the governor's messaging.

"So I'm actually glad that Gov. Walz is activating the National Guard. We need it to be done," Holmstrom said. "We've seen what happens when we wait too long, and Minneapolis cannot survive that type of collateral damage."

But Holmstrom said he objected to Walz framing the move as part of a broader clash with the federal government.

"When you activate the National Guard, and you allude to some sort of a war with the federal government, that is not acceptable," Holmstrom said. "That is dangerous rhetoric."

J.P. Weiss, a retired FBI special agent in charge and former Chicago police superintendent, argued city leaders should focus on cooperation and public order and slammed Frey's approach as irresponsible.

"This guy is a complete joke," Weiss said. "He's doing everything he can to inflame the situation."

Weiss said protests had already crossed into destructive behavior and questioned why local police were not more visible.

"You've got destruction of properties," Weiss said. "The other question I have, where is the Minneapolis Police Department? ... I couldn't see one officer."

Weiss said the city could reduce street-level confrontations by working with ICE.

"All of this could be stopped if the city of Minneapolis would simply cooperate with ICE," he said. "If ICE could go into the jails and pick up these illegals that are being charged, none of this would happen."

He added that if the city refuses cooperation, it still bears responsibility for safety. "These ICE officers are entitled to the same level of protection that everybody living in Minneapolis is afforded," Weiss said.

