Minneapolis Mayor Demands Transparent Investigation Into ICE Shooting

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday demanded the federal government permit state authorities to take part in the investigation into a U.S. immigration officer's fatal shooting of a 37-year-old woman in her car, an incident that has sparked nationwide protests.

Frey, a Democrat, accused the Republican Trump administration of trying to predetermine the investigation's outcome after the state's lead investigative agency, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said the FBI had reversed its initial cooperation and blocked the BCA's access to scene evidence, witness interviews and other material.

“This is a time to follow the law,” Frey said.

“This is not a time to hide from the facts,” he added.

Frey said that despite the lack of aid from federal authorities, state or local prosecutions of the officer were still “potential.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Thursday that Minnesota authorities had no “jurisdiction” over the investigation.

Frey’s comments highlighted ongoing disagreements between local officials and President Donald Trump’s administration over immigration enforcement in several Democratic-led cities.

Trump administration officials have defended Wednesday’s shooting as self-defense and accused the woman, Renee Good, a U.S. citizen and mother of three, of deliberately aiming her car at the officer in an act of “domestic terrorism.”

That narrative has been contradicted by video evidence and was described by Frey as “garbage.”

In Portland, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon, a U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and wounded a man and woman in their car after an attempted vehicle stop.

As in Minnesota, the Department of Homeland Security said the driver “weaponized” the car in an effort to run over the agent, who fired in self-defense.

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson echoed Frey, saying he could not be sure the government’s account was grounded in fact until an independent investigation took place.

“There was a time when we could take them at their word,” Wilson said of federal officials.

“That time is long past,” he added.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield told CNN on Friday morning that there is cooperation between federal and state investigators so far but that it is too early to draw conclusions.

In both cases, Democrat mayors and governors have called on the Trump administration to pull federal officers out, arguing their presence is sowing chaos and heightening tensions on the streets.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who shot Good was one of more than 2,000 federal personnel deployed to Minneapolis in what DHS described as the largest operation in its history.

Federal officials identified the officer as Jonathan Ross, citing a prior incident in which he was dragged by a migrant’s car during an attempted arrest last summer and suffered serious lacerations.

Those details match court records from a June 2025 case in Bloomington, Minnesota, in which a man was convicted of assaulting Ross.

DHS has declined to officially confirm the officer’s name.

Bystander videos appear to show Good turning her wheels away from the officer as she drives forward while he fires three shots and jumps backward from the front of the car.

The final two shots appear to be aimed through the driver’s side window after the car’s front bumper had already passed the officer’s legs.

Since the killing, Trump administration officials have doubled down on their version of events.

Trump said on social media that the car “ran over” the officer.

Vice President JD Vance accused Good of “attacking” agents and praised the officer’s actions.

The two shootings have drawn thousands of protesters in Minneapolis, Portland, and other U.S. cities.

In Minnesota, Democrat Gov. Tim Walz has placed the state’s National Guard on alert.

The Minnesota operation is part of President Donald Trump’s broader immigration enforcement efforts, which critics say have coincided with political disputes involving state leaders and immigrant communities.

Trump has called Somali immigrants “garbage,” railed against a welfare-fraud scandal, and ridiculed Walz, the Democrat vice-presidential nominee in 2024.

Walz announced earlier this week that he would not seek a third term, citing the time required to address the fraud investigation.