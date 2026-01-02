Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Outrage Over Minnesota Fraud Justified

Taxpayers' outrage over a major Minnesota fraud scandal is "completely justified," as Washington is "borrowing $1 trillion a year from our children and grandchildren" while money is being misused, Rep. Randy Fine told Newsmax on Friday.

"If people think this is just happening in Minnesota, I guarantee it is happening in every single blue-run state in America, and we are going to do something about it this year," the Florida Republican said on "Wake Up America Early."



Fine called for congressional scrutiny and pushed a policy change he said could be implemented immediately.

"We can pass my bill, which would make legal immigrants ineligible for any form of welfare," he said. "Many of these people who are robbing us aren't even Americans. They are people who are here as refugees or on temporary protected status or whatever."

Fine contended that some migrants are coming for government benefits rather than opportunity.

"They came here for free stuff," he said. "If you want to be a guest in our country, you don't get to steal the silverware."

Fine also backed President Donald Trump's efforts on deportations.

"We need to get every illegal out of the country ... it's time to clean the country out," Fine said.

The interview also turned to healthcare as Fine discussed the House-passed Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act.

"So our bill, which we sent to the Senate, would have all kinds of reform that would bring down costs for everyone," Fine said.

He also criticized what he called "emergency COVID-era subsidies" tied to Affordable Care Act plans, saying those subsidies "would only help 7% of Americans."

"Almost half of the people on those plans don't even know that they're on them," he said. "They didn't have a single use of them last year."

Fine said Republicans are focused on lowering costs broadly, starting with expanded catastrophic coverage.

"We're focused on doing things that will reduce health care costs for everyone, starting with bringing back catastrophic plans," he said, comparing health coverage to auto insurance.

"Your car insurance covers you if you get in a car accident, and that's what we need to bring back to health insurance," Fine said.

