Rep. Langworthy to Newsmax: Minnesota Fraud Claims Demand Federal Oversight Hearing

Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., on Tuesday called for a sweeping federal investigation into alleged fraud tied to Minnesota social services programs during an interview with Newsmax, saying "billions of dollars" may have been stolen and arguing the case exposes gaps in oversight when federal funds flow through state agencies.

Langworthy, a member of the House Oversight Committee, said on "Wake Up America" that the allegations in Minnesota should alarm taxpayers nationwide because states are often trusted to administer federally supported programs with limited federal scrutiny.

He said the situation "really scares the hell" out of him and warned similar schemes could surface elsewhere.

The New York Republican pointed to Minnesota as a test case for what he described as breakdowns in accountability, and he urged Congress to "get to the bottom" of what happened.

Langworthy said the committee has scheduled a hearing next week and insisted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz should appear in Washington on Feb. 10.

Langworthy argued the alleged misconduct is not confined to child care and suggested investigators should examine a wider set of state-administered programs.

He cited reports of potentially fraudulent healthcare and home care claims, and he described the allegations as resembling "organized crime" operating in plain sight.

The New York lawmaker also tied the controversy to political incentives, accusing Democrat leaders of prioritizing rapid spending over safeguards.

He said state governments sometimes "shovel the money out the door" and avoid tough questions, contending that weak checks and balances can invite abuse of federal dollars.

His comments follow a burst of attention driven by social media content that drew millions of views while alleging large-scale misuse of funds connected to child care providers in Minnesota.

Minnesota officials and advocates have disputed broad characterizations of wrongdoing, and reporting has noted a lack of substantiated proof for some claims circulating online.

Separately, Langworthy widened his critique to other states, naming New York, California, and Michigan as places he believes warrant closer scrutiny because of high levels of government spending.

He said large immigrant populations can become targets for exploitation and cited Minnesota's Somali community as a focal point of the allegations.

Langworthy said Congress should pursue prosecutions if investigators confirm crimes, and he argued elected officials who ignored warning signs should face consequences. He framed the coming Oversight Committee hearing as an early step toward what he called a "full-blown investigation" that could lead to criminal referrals.

Later in the interview, Langworthy turned to New York City politics and criticized Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist inaugurated Jan. 1.

Langworthy warned Mamdani's platform could accelerate an exodus of jobs and investment, arguing the mayor's role should be administrative rather than "social engineering."

Langworthy also criticized Gov. Kathy Hochul, saying the governor could face pressure to accommodate Mamdani's agenda as she navigates intraparty politics. He said higher taxes could push affluent residents and businesses to relocate to lower-tax states, leaving remaining New Yorkers to absorb more of the burden.

